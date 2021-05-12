Former Green Bay mayor dies at 82

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Green Bay Mayor Michael Monfils, who served four years as mayor in the 1970′s, has died.

Mayor Eric Genrich announced the former mayor’s passing on the city’s Facebook page Wednesday and cited some of Monfils’s accomplishments, including championing the state’s Tax Increment Finance (TIF) law, creating the city’s office of personnel, and creating the first comprehensive plan for the city in over 50 years. Monfils was mayor when Port Plaza Mall opened in downtown Green Bay in 1977.

"It’s with a heavy heart that I recognize the passing of Mike Monfils, former mayor of Green Bay from 1975-1979. I never... Posted by City of Green Bay Government on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Monfils is recorded in the minutes of a Peekskill, NY, city council meeting in 2014 saying he moved there about 12 years earlier. The Joseph F. Nardone Funeral Home in Peekskill says Monfils died Tuesday and his loved ones plan a private cremation ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.