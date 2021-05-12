Fauci, Beaker, Checkers are top names for peregrine falcon chicks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Fauci” was the most popular name for peregrine falcon chicks born at Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies power plants.

WPS and We Energies asked people to vote on names the utilities suggested to honor front-line workers, first responders and scientists during the pandemic. The top vote-getters were, in order, with the utilities’ explanation:

Fauci - in honor of all the doctors, nurses and health care workers who have been working tirelessly to take care of us when we needed it the most. Named after Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Beaker - honoring scientists whose research and breakthroughs have helped keep us informed and safe Checkers - in honor of the grocery store checkers, baggers and stockers making sure we can safely feed our families Siren - in honor of the police officers, firefighters and EMTs who have kept us safe responding to emergencies Courage - in honor of anyone who made sacrifices to help others in need Sparkle - in honor of the cleaning crews called in to sanitize homes and work spaces and leave them sparkling clean Kizzmekia - in honor of everyone who is helping to provide vaccines. Named after Kizzmekia Corbett, an American viral immunologist at the Vaccine Research Center at NIAID. Energizer - in honor of the utility workers who have kept the lights on and the energy flowing to our homes, hospitals and schools Harvest - in honor of the farmers who are getting fresh produce, meat and dairy products to our tables Hugs - in honor of the parents, guardians and caregivers who are balancing more tasks than ever before and still manage to give the best hugs Cheers - in honor of the toast we’ll give when we can clink our glasses together in restaurants and bars once more, and the chefs, waiters, and bartenders who will make it possible Keanu - in honor of all of the bus drivers who have gotten us to our destinations safely (much like Keanu Reeves’s character in the movie “Speed”) Teach - in honor of the teachers who have had the difficult task of educating our kids both in the classroom and online

So far, nine chicks have hatched in nest boxes at the power plants, with four eggs being closely watched at a We Energies plant in Port Washington. They’ll be banded and formally named in the weeks ahead.

You can monitor the falcon chicks and eggs on live feeds from four power plants in Wisconsin at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons.

