Advertisement

Employers say extra unemployment benefit, keeping workforce at home

(NBC15)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Madison, Wis. (WBAY) - Concerns are growing among those in the business community over the number of open jobs and a lack of workers right now.

On Tuesday, this led Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, or WMC, to send a letter to Governor Evers asking that he pull the state out of the federal unemployment program that gives people extra weekly benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lobbyist group says the inability among employers to hire, has now reached, “a crisis level.”

“This in an additional three hundred dollars a week individuals are receiving and unfortunately it’s keeping people on the sidelines. It’s paying people not to work. We’re asking the Governor to incentivize work and get people back on the job,” said Nick Novak, Vice President of Communications for WMC.

Novak says employers, not only have to compete with each other, but also with unemployment benefits which allow people to receive up to $670 per week. That’s an average of $16.75 per hour.

However, some Democrats say that’s only half the story.

“My office handles a number of UI cases in my district, and those stories are not stories of people who don’t want to work, they’re stories of people who desperately want to work and have many challenges in life that are making that difficult,” said Rep. Lee Snodgrass of Appleton.

Instead, she says the focus should be on raising the minimum wage, and addressing the high cost of childcare.

Republicans say the need for the extra unemployment stimulus has expired.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke added, “Our unemployment rate is a low four percent. I don’t think this qualifies as an emergency anymore, so paying people more to stay home at a time when there’s thousands of jobs available isn’t a wise thing to do.”

Action 2 News reached out the Governor’s office, which hasn’t responded for comment.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County Jail and court photos
Man found guilty of reckless murder, robbery in Green Bay shooting for vape cartridges
35-year-old Jacob Bartel legacy
Brother honors the memory of Oneida Casino complex shooting victim
Green Bay small business owner targeted in overpayment scam, shares story to warn others
Luxemburg-Casco School District
Luxemburg-Casco school board votes to reinstate mask-wearing, COVID-19 quarantine protocols during special meeting
File photo
4.7 million vaccine doses; COVID-19 virus cases hit 2-month low

Latest News

Renderings of the two building, 225 unit apartment complex for the Shipyard District.
Apartment development agreement for Green Bay’s Shipyard district clears first hurdle
Green Bay Public School District joins lawsuit against Juul lABS
18 surviving cats taken to the Dunn County Humane Society after 15 others found shot and killed.
UPDATE: Some surviving cats available for adoption as investigation into deaths of 18 cats continues in Dunn Co.
‘LEDR’ Team expands to offer suicide prevention to police officers and offer support to families
‘LEDR’ Team expands to offer suicide prevention to police officers and offer support to families