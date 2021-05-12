Dr. Rai talks next steps in getting kids ages 12-15 vaccinated

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Children ages 12-15 may soon be able to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. As Action 2 News has reported, the CDC may make the announcement approving the vaccine use in that age group as soon as this week.

PFIZER FOR KIDS: WHAT’S NEXT

“Definitely exciting for us to be able to vaccinate more of our citizens, especially our adolescents. You know, they’ve been hit very hard by the COVID, as everybody has, but always virtual schooling, getting quarantined when a classmate is exposed, you know those are things I think everybody is tired of, especially that age population. So to have a safe and effective vaccine for them is great.”

RESEARCH AND DATA

“The FDA has done the first step, which is, gone through the data, making sure the recent studies that were done after the vaccine was released and then trialed on people that are 12 to 15 to make sure it was just as safe as the first studies. They’ve done that. The FDA director now sends it to the CDC for evaluation.”

“The CDC has a special committee – we’ve talked about it before – ACIP, that will meet today. They only focus on vaccinations. They will review the data, just like the FDA did, and make some recommendations on the vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds. We expect them to approve that today, and then that would go to the CDC director for signature. Those results and that data will then be published in the CDC journal called the MMWR, then our state would take that article, review it, and then approve it for use here.”

TIMELINE

When will the vaccine be available for kids 12-15?

“That timeline – remember, in November that timeline was weeks – it’s much shorter now. We could see the ability to give the vaccine maybe by the end of this week or, at the latest, early next week.”

APPOINTMENT SCHEDULING FOR KIDS 12-15

“I love the pent-up demand -- even in my own household -- excited to get it. It’s important to understand that it really depends, you know, we would love to give it today. We really have to wait for approval of DHS, the Wisconsin body.”

“If that’s approved, we have walk-in appointments Friday and Saturday at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay at the Kress Center and also UWGB-Sheboygan. You will be able to schedule next week. As soon as we find out about the CDC later today, probably open up schedules in our own clinic sites for next week starting later today as we start to operationalize.”

VACCINE SAFETY

What do you say to parents or kids who are hesitant about the safety of this vaccine?

“Number one, it’s good to look at the data, and we’ve seen this vaccine in the adult population. And most drugs, actually, when we start to talk about adult dosing, even those that are over-counter, we usually talk about 12 and up. But really looking at the data, tens of millions of people have received this vaccine with a really good safety profile. Then they went out and researched it even more in this age group and found it to have just as good a safety profile as in 16 and up.”

“So from a safety standpoint, we feel really good about it. And from an effectiveness standpoint – does it work? – we feel even better.”

WHAT IS THE ‘THINK SCIENCE PIN’?

That pin you’re wearing is from parents who support the vaccine?

“Yes, it’s a Think Science pin, and it’s from Voices For Vaccines. It’s a parent group, and it was a gift. It’s a parent group that advocates for vaccination for their children, so I thought today was a good day to wear it. It was a gift from one of our staff members from Woodside Nursing Home, and today was a really good day to have it because as we start talking about parents and keeping our children safe and moving on from this pandemic, and safe not only from COVID but to be able to do the things they want to do and not having to be quarantined all the time, vaccination is a safe route to get there.”

“People forget that once you’re vaccinated, if you’re exposed to someone who’s had COVID, you don’t need to quarantine. So baseball teams with exposures, if they’re vaccinated, will be able to play out the summer. Situations like that will be much easier.”

PROFESSIONAL SPORTS EXPANDING STADIUM CAPACITIES

“This is what we’ve asked for since Day 1. We’ve asked for a gating, you know, let’s try a little, 10%, 20%. Things are going well, the percent positivity is not going up in Milwaukee County and their vaccination rates are going up, it’s seeming safer and safer to try to the next step.”

“Now understand that they’re just expanding capacity in increments. They’re not taking away all the other safety measures, like masking unless you’re eating and drinking, social distancing. They’ve gone cashless. They’ve done the right safety things and now they’re expanding capacity. And it’s a good thing to watch, and they’ll watch that for a period of time to say, hey, is this safe, can we go up to 75%? And when the Brewers are in the World Series, can we be at 100%? So I think it’s all good news, and it’s really the result of Milwaukee County and other counties in the state of Wisconsin doing the right thing when it comes to social distancing and doing the right thing when it comes to vaccination.”

