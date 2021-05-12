Do you want to work at Lambeau Field?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are hiring game day staff. The team is holding a job fair from 4:30 to 6:30 P.M. Wednesday, May 12, at Johnsonville Tailgate Village in the stadium’s east parking lot.

The Packers are mainly hiring staff for guest services and security on game days. Employees are expected to work every home game, including the Family Night Scrimmage, preseason games, regular season games and playoff games at Lambeau Field, as well.

You need to be 16 years old or older, and the Packers say there are some basic skills that candidates should have.

”We will train all of our employees, but candidates who have strong conversation skills, communication skills, troubleshooting skills is important because a lot of questions pop up with so many people coming to Lambeau Field, so someone who can think quickly, communicate well with our staff,” Packers Human Resources Manager Chris Cohorst said.

Before going to the job fair, people are encouraged to apply for the position they want online.

”We encourage people to apply in advance if possible by going to Packers.com/employment, and the positions are listed online for candidates to apply to. We will have paper applications as well as electronic methods to apply at Johnsonville Tailgate Village, as well. We will have an opportunity for everyone to have in person interviews,” Cohorst said.

People coming to the job fair will be required to wear face masks. The space will be set up for social distancing.

The Packers plan to hold several more job fairs during the summer as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.