Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for serial shoplifter

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a suspected serial shoplifter, Enrique Soto.

Deputies say Soto is suspected in at least 18 thefts from Fleet Farm, Home Depot and Menards since January. He goes for power tools and gets in and out of the stores quickly.

Officers tried to stop Soto at Home Depot on Green Bay’s west side on Tuesday, but Soto drove off.

Soto is 5′7″ and around 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Online court records show he has a history of thefts, minor drug offenses, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

He drives a gray, 2015 Volkswagen Passat with a cracked windshield. The back license plate is 333 YMZ, but duct tape was used to obscure the numbers. The front license plate was removed, but investigators say it previously had a European-style plate which said “Wolfsburg.”

Investigators don’t know where he’s staying or spending his time.

If you know where Soto might be, or you see his car, call local authorities, or directly contact Brown County Sheriff’s Sgt. Loppnow at (920) 448-6188 or Deputy Peterson at (920) 593-1699.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.