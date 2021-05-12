Area vaccine clinics now allowing kids 12-15 to sign up

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some clinics began Wednesday, scheduling kids 12 to 15 years old for the COVID-19 vaccine, and many more are expected to allow it in the coming days.

In our area, this includes Aurora Health Care and CVS Pharmacy.

Both are expected to give their first shots in that age group on Thursday.

The CVS locations in Wisconsin include Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, Neenah, Manitowoc, and Sturgeon Bay.

Judy Willems Van Dijk, with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said, “Trials show that the Pfizer vaccine is one hundred percent effective in preventing infection in children age 12 to 15, and that is very, very good news, especially since we have seen an increase among cases with children recently.”

Both Bellin and ThedaCare tell us, they expect to make similar announcements soon.

The process will be the same as it was, for those in the 16 and 17 year old, age group, according to Winnebago County Public Health Director Doug Gieryn.

“That may take different shapes depending on the site of the vaccination. As long as there is parental approval and in some cases a parental person might need to be there, and that’s likely the case at our community clinics.”

About 8 thousand kids fall into this category in Winnebago County, and in some cases clinics could be held at school.

Gieryn added. “In some instances they already have plans. Neenah School District is working with Prevea. We’ll be working with the Oshkosh Area School District and I believe Omro and Winneconne already have plans in place as well.”

Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for kids in this age group, so health officials say that’s important to note when making an appointment, but they also say, they’ve been assured there’s enough to meet the demand.

