Apartment development agreement for Green Bay’s Shipyard district clears first hurdle

Renderings of the two building, 225 unit apartment complex for the Shipyard District.
Renderings of the two building, 225 unit apartment complex for the Shipyard District.(WBAY)
By Kati Anderson
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay city leaders are hopeful a development agreement for apartments in the Shipyard district will be a catalyst for future development.

The Redevelopment Authority on Tuesday approved a development agreement with Merge, LLC for a 225 market-rate apartment unit project.

“There’s a very unique architectural style of the buildings that I think is going to make it an enhanced project and an excellent project right here on the waterfront,” said Development Director, Neil Stechschulte.

“The purpose behind that design is really to orient every unit to have a view of the city of Green Bay’s natural resource assets,” said Joy Hannemann with Merge.

The $21 million development includes the construction of two buildings, which could start as early as next year.

The city is also on the hook for some improvements and amenities including improvements to Arndt and Bridge Streets, a multi-use public path or boardwalk along the waterfront, a floating dock for boaters, and a kayak launch.

Amenities also include a great lawn for concerts and festivals, dog park, urban beach, playground, and a commercial plaza for retail and restaurant space.

“I really think that is going to be a private commercial development. I don’t see the container park being a totally publicly funded development,” said Mayor Eric Genrich.

Merge’s development will be forward to the city council for approval on Tuesday, May 18 meeting.

Upon signing the development agreement, the project will be the first private investment in the shipyard district.

The Redevelopment Authority is also looking at a plan for more housing across the street from the Shipyard at the former Badger Sheet Metal site.

“Impact Seven summary, three four story buildings, 238 units, targeting 80-110 percent of the county median income. This is a unique income level that we have not seen from other projects,” said Stechschulte.

That project is still in the planning stages.

