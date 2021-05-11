Advertisement

Police: Hell’s Lovers motorcycle club member, woman arrested for Neenah homicide

Neenah officials announced the two arrests Tuesday, adding they are related to the death of 22-year-old Rodger Ridgeway
Neenah Police have arrested Hoofman and Colwell for their alleged involvement in the death of...
Neenah Police have arrested Hoofman and Colwell for their alleged involvement in the death of Rodger Ridgeway(Neenah Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police now say a total of three people have been arrested following a homicide in Neenah last month.

According to Neenah Police, 51-year-old Charles Hoofman has been taken into custody. Officials say they searched a residence located at 117 Elm Street in Neenah on Monday after information from the homicide led them to the address.

Police have identified Hoofman as a member of the Hell’s Lovers Motorcycle Club. Officials add recommended charges have been sent to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office.

Earlier on Tuesday, police say Terran R. Colwell, 28, was arrested on May 7 in Minneapolis. Investigators received information that Colwell was in Minnesota. U.S. Marshals attempted to stop her and she led them on a high speed chase, according to police.

Colwell parked her vehicle and ran away. Minneapolis Police found her and took her into custody. Colwell is being held in the Hennepin County Jail in Minnesota awaiting extradition to Winnebago County.

A second suspect, Mandel L. Roy, has been charged with Felony Murder in Winnebago County.

Roy and Colwell went on the run after the April 17 stabbing of Rodger Ridgeway in the 200 block of Martens Street in Neenah. Ridgeway, 22, suffered multiple wounds.

Roy was arrested a short time later.

Police have not released a possible motive for the crime.

As part of the investigation, Neenah Police released photos of Hell’s Lovers Motorcycle Club who allegedly witnessed the killing. Investigators say the suspects and witnesses entered Eagle Nation Cycles after the crime.

Police searched the cycle shop after the killing. There’s been no indication about what was found during the search.

Action 2 News reported this week that Neenah has offered to purchase Eagle Nation.

If you have information about the stabbing case, call police at (920) 886-6033.

Action 2 News will continue to update this developing story.

