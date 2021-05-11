Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate set to pass first police reform bills

Police Lights
Police Lights(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Senate is set to pass the first police reform bills in the state since George Floyd died last year.

The Senate is scheduled to vote Tuesday on measures that would create a $600,000 grant program for police; require police to post use-of-force policies online; require the state Justice Department to gather more data on use-of-force incidents and produce an annual report; require police to share personnel files during the hiring process; and require Milwaukee and Madison’s police oversight commissions to add union nominees.

The bills are non-controversial but their main sponsors, Republican Van Wanggaard and Democrat Lena Taylor, say they’re a start toward accountability. They say other bills are coming, including a ban on choke holds.

