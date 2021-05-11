Advertisement

Wisconsin receiving less than expected from federal stimulus

Wisconsin State Flag (NBC15)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin will receive $700 million less than initially expected in federal coronavirus relief money and it will arrive in two payments a year apart.

Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Tuesday called that news problematic.

The state was informed Monday of the split in payments, and that it will receive $2.5 billion in total. Evers and Baldwin on Tuesday asked U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to reconsider dividing the payments into two.

They say that will hurt the state’s ability to quickly help those hurt most by the pandemic.

The Congressional Research Office initially estimated that Wisconsin would receive $3.2 billion.

