Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on call to send help to border

Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote on a Republican-sponsored resolution calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to send aid and support to help secure the Mexico border and enforce immigration laws.

The resolution up Tuesday comes from a pair of Republican legislative leaders who recently visited the border in south Texas.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and President Pro Tempore Tyler August say the issue there is a national crisis that demands Wisconsin take action, even though the state is more than 1,300 miles from the border.

The resolution is non-binding, meaning that even if it passes Evers would not be required to take any action.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Jacob Bartel legacy
Brother honors the memory of Oneida Casino complex shooting victim
Green Bay small business owner targeted in overpayment scam, shares story to warn others
File photo
4.7 million vaccine doses; COVID-19 virus cases hit 2-month low
Luxemburg-Casco School District
Luxemburg-Casco school board votes to reinstate mask-wearing, COVID-19 quarantine protocols during special meeting
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice

Latest News

Children in a classroom with COVID-19 protocols
Talk to kids about getting the COVID-19 vaccine
Nicole Brewer. Photo: Oconto County Jail
Day care owner gets 9 years in prison for child abuse
Wisconsin Assembly approves raising voucher school income limit
Milwaukee Brewers' American Family Field
Brewers, Bucks both raising fan capapcity to 50%