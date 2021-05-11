Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly approves raising voucher school income limit

(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin families who want to send their children to a private school using a voucher paid for by taxpayers would increase to three times the federal poverty level under a Republican-backed bill the state Assembly has passed.

Conservative supporters say the change is needed given increasing interest in sending students to private schools during the pandemic, which has led many public schools to reduce in-person classes.

The change is opposed by the statewide teachers union and groups representing public school administrators, school boards and rural schools.

The measure would loosen income cutoffs for the statewide voucher program, bringing them in line with the Milwaukee and Racine voucher programs. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Jacob Bartel legacy
Brother honors the memory of Oneida Casino complex shooting victim
Green Bay small business owner targeted in overpayment scam, shares story to warn others
File photo
4.7 million vaccine doses; COVID-19 virus cases hit 2-month low
Luxemburg-Casco School District
Luxemburg-Casco school board votes to reinstate mask-wearing, COVID-19 quarantine protocols during special meeting
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice

Latest News

Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on call to send help to border
Inside the Wisconsin Assembly
Republicans delay veto overrides on COVID-19 bills
Wisconsin State Flag
Wisconsin receiving less than expected from federal stimulus
Douglas Mullenix
Menasha Republican announces run for Sixth Congressional District