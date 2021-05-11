Trial dates set for accused Fox River Mall shooter

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jury trial dates have been set for the man charged in a fatal shooting at Fox River Mall.

Outagamie County Court has scheduled a five-day trial for Dezman Ellis starting Dec. 13.

Ellis, 17, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. He’s entered pleas of not guilty.

On Jan. 31, Ellis and Jovanni Frausto got into an argument at the mall in Grand Chute. Investigators say Ellis pulled out a handgun and shot and killed Frausto before fleeing the area.

A criminal complaint states the men were fighting over a girl.

Bystander Colt Lemmers was hit by a bullet. He survived.

Ellis went on the run and was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Iowa. He was transported back to Outagamie County to face charges.

Ellis asked for a change of venue for his trial, but it is set to take place in Outagamie County.

