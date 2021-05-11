Advertisement

The transformation of a golf course into an arboretum

Walking trails are nearly complete at the Van Der Brohe Arboretum.
Walking trails are nearly complete at the Van Der Brohe Arboretum.(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A former golf course in Two Rivers is about to undergo a major transformation.

The property will become a living outdoor museum of trees and meadows.

It’s a mission that’s left John Durbrow without any worry of being bored.

“It keeps me very busy, I don’t need to worry about retirement activities,” says Durbrow with a smile.

Two years ago, the retired architect from Chicago, came across a former 65-acre Two Rivers golf course for sale, and couldn’t resist.

“I had been looking for just a wood lot, we have 6 acres here on the lakefront and I wanted some trees, so I was looking for a forty, just to have as a side and found this place instead, so I decided to plant my own forest,” says Durbrow.

Durbrow and his wife formed a non-profit with a vision to create the Van Der Brohe Arboretum.

“The plan is that this is going to become a sanctuary for trees, birds and somewhat people, I think it will be a place where people can just come out and find solitude,” says Durbrow, who serves as the Arboretum’s Director.

The first order of business this summer is to plant a 44-acre pollinator meadow, and then next spring, start planting all kinds of trees native to Wisconsin.

“Planting about 1,200 specimen trees and 700 berry-producing shrubs, call them bird berries,” explains Durbrow.

In the future, as fundraising efforts evolve, Durbrow plans to build a visitor center.

He’s having a ball creating such a unique green space, and he’s more than willing to share it with others.

“It’s a gift to myself, but the community is welcome to partake in it. Already even though the trails are not quite finished and things are very rough, I see people coming out and walking and enjoying it so I think it is going to be a real asset to the community, yes,” says Durbrow.

For more information about the Van Der Brohe Arboretum, visit https://vanderbrohearboretum.org/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay small business owner targeted in overpayment scam, shares story to warn others
35-year-old Jacob Bartel legacy
Brother honors the memory of Oneida Casino complex shooting victim
File photo
4.7 million vaccine doses; COVID-19 virus cases hit 2-month low
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Luxemburg-Casco School District
Luxemburg-Casco school board votes to reinstate mask-wearing, COVID-19 quarantine protocols during special meeting

Latest News

May 11 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Protect the plants
Brown County Jail and court photos
Teen found guilty of reckless murder, robbery in Green Bay shooting for vape cartridges
Dezman Ellis, 17.
Trial dates set for accused Fox River Mall shooter
May 11 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another frosty night