Republicans delay veto overrides on COVID-19 bills

Inside the Wisconsin Assembly
Inside the Wisconsin Assembly(WBAY Staff)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly have postponed voting on overriding vetoes by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of bills that would prevent health officials from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine and prohibit the closing of churches during the pandemic.

Evers vetoed both bills last month, saying they limited his ability to respond to the pandemic.

There are no statewide vaccination mandates in place, or statewide orders limiting capacity in churches or requiring them to be closed.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos didn’t say why the vote was postponed Tuesday but said it could take place at a later date.

