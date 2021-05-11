Teen found guilty of reckless murder, robbery in Green Bay shooting for vape cartridges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of four teenagers charged in a Green Bay teen’s death over THC vape cartridges in 2019 was found guilty this week on reckless homicide and robbery charges.

A Brown County jury found Jared Williquette guilty of being party to the crime of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery. The jury found Williquette guilty of a lesser charge than 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and acquitted him of Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

According to prosecutors, the group of teens made arrangements to meet Federico Abarca to buy THC vape cartridges from him. The criminal complaint says Williquette told investigators the four talked about beating up and robbing Abarca. As soon as Abarca got in their car, Williquette said he pulled out his father’s gun and told Abarca this was going to be a robbery. He fired the gun when Abarca lunged at him. He said Abarca cut him on the face, but investigators believed the injury looked more like it was caused by a fingernail than a bladed knife.

Williquette, who’s now 23, of Pound, faces a maximum of 65 years in prison on the two charges -- 25 years for second-degree reckless homicide and 40 years for armed robbery. A judge could, of course, set a lesser amount of time. Williquette will be sentenced on July 12.

The only other defendant convicted so far is appealing his case. Colton Kehoe, 20, of De Pere, entered no contest pleas last July to party to the crime of 1st degree reckless homicide and conspiracy to resist or obstruct an officer. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by 8 years of extended supervision but is appealing. The armed robbery charge was dismissed.

Two other teens charged after Abarca’s death have plea hearings scheduled next week in Brown County. Gavin Rock, 20, of De Pere, and Jarid Stevens, 22, of Oconto, are both charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, party to the crime of 1st degree reckless homicide, and conspiracy to resist or obstruct an officer. Rock is also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.

