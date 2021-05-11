ONE MORE ROUND OF FROST TO GO...

Last night’s frost will melt away quickly this morning. Temperatures will rise with plenty of sunshine. However, in the afternoon, clouds will bubble up similar to yesterday. While showers will be possible this afternoon, they should be isolated (only a 20% chance) and then fizzle out towards sunset.

Temperatures will remain rather cool for the middle of May. Highs will be in the 50s again this afternoon. Our average high temperatures this time of year should reach the middle 60s. It’s going to be cold again tonight with lows in the 20s and 30s. Expect another FROST ADVISORY to be issued later today, with perhaps a FREEZE WARNING across the Northwoods.

So when is our weather going to warm up? Actually, it’s coming very soon! As the northerly jet stream flow out of Canada weakens into the midweek, our temperatures will begin to moderate. Highs will be mostly back in the seasonable 60s from late tomorrow through early next week. Along with the milder weather, it’s looking rather dry. For now, we’ll hang on to some small rain chances on Sunday and Monday.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: N/E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: W/S 1-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Morning sunshine. Afternoon clouds. Isolated late showers. HIGH: 57

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Late night frost. Protect cold-sensitive plants. Cold and calm. LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Tons of sun. Seasonably mild. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 64 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A breezy afternoon. HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Chance of morning shower SOUTH. Afternoon sun and turning breezy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. HIGH: 66

