ONE MORE FROSTY NIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon. Isolated showers will develop, especially across eastern Wisconsin. They’ll fade away with sunset. Highs this afternoon should get into the middle and upper 50s. Our average high temperatures this time of year should reach the middle 60s.

It’s going to be cold again tonight with lows in the 20s and 30s. Expect another FROST ADVISORY to be issued later today, with a FREEZE WARNING across the Northwoods. This will be our last frosty morning in this stretch... and perhaps the last one we see until next fall.

Highs will be mostly back in the60s tomorrow with lows in the 40s through the weekend. Along with the milder weather, it’s looking rather dry. For now, we’ll hang on to some small rain chances on Sunday and Monday. Highs should stay in the upper half of the 60s through next week and should push into the 70s late in the period.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

THIS AFTERNOON: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THIS AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds. Isolated showers... mainly EAST. HIGH: 57

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Late night frost. Protect cold-sensitive plants. Cold and calm. LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Tons of sun... more clouds late. Seasonably mild. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 63 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Mild with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers passing SOUTH. HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. HIGH: 66 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

