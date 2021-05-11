Advertisement

No injuries reported after vehicle hits Green Bay pawn shop

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say no one was reported injured Monday afternoon when a vehicle hit a business located on Green Bay’s east side.

According to Green Bay Police, officers were called to the 1700 block of E. Mason Street around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say a 64-year-old Green Bay woman lost control of the vehicle while trying to turn into a parking lot and ended up hitting the northwest corner of the building.

Police say although significant damage was done to the building, neither the driver, nor the people inside the business, were injured.

Officials add a building inspector was at the scene, and say thousands of dollars of damage was done.

The scene was cleared after about 45 minutes.

According to police, the driver was issued a citation for failure to maintain control, as well as violating an instructional permit.

