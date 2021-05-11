Menasha Republican announces run for Sixth Congressional District

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha Republican has announced his candidacy for Wisconsin’s Sixth Congressional District.

Douglas Mullenix, 31, is kicking off 120 days of campaigning by taking part in town halls and virtual meetings with voters.

The seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman. Grothman is serving his fourth term in office.

Grothman has not announced if he plans to seek reelection. If he does, a Republican primary will be held in August 2022.

“Glenn Grothman has been in Congress for four terms but now is the time for a change in the district’s leadership. I have heard over and over that people don’t know who Glenn is and I would ask, if you don’t know Glenn, then how does Glenn know you and your needs? How can someone represent you in Washington D.C. if they don’t know you?” Mullenix asks. “I am running for Congress because I believe Wisconsinites deserve a new leader, one who will listen to them and help create a better life for them.”

Mullenix is originally from St. Louis. He’s lived in Mexico, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and France.

“Mullenix calls Wisconsin home because of the warm welcome his family received when relocating here combined with the midwestern values and work ethic of the community,” reads a statement from the campaign.

Mullenix has worked in management consulting, private equity and venture capital.

The Sixth Congressional District includes Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, Manitowoc and Sheboygan.

The general election is Nov. 8, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.