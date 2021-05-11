Advertisement

It’s free beer day at Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

"A Shot and A Beer" campaign coupon.
"A Shot and A Beer" campaign coupon.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic has partnered with some local brewers to offer a free beer to people who get a Johnson & Johnson shot.

The clinic teamed up with Appleton Beer Factory, McFleshman’s and Stone Arch Brewpub for the campaign to encourage folks to get vaccinated.

The clinic is giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on May 11 and May 12. Recipients on those dates will get a coupon for a free beer at any of three breweries.

How to make an appointment: https://foxcitiescovidvaccine.com/

The coupon can be redeemed in June “to assure full immunity prior to going to an indoor setting,” according to organizers.

“We believe in vaccines, we believe it’s the way out of this and we think connecting that with something fun like beer is good, it’s why we do what we do,” adds Bobby Fleshman, owner of McFleshman’s Brewing Company.

People under 21 can get a coupon for a free root beer or soda.

The Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccination clinic is located at Fox Cities Exhibition Center, 355 W. Lawrence Street.

