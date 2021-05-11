INTERVIEW: Wisconsin Professional Police Association crime survey

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA) released results of an important public survey about policing and the public’s view about law enforcement.

The annual survey comes at a contentious time with the highly-publicized killing or injuring of Black men by men and women in blue, leading to public protests and calls for police reform. The poll asked about community attitudes towards police, whether money should be diverted from policing to social programs to reduce crime, and whether people feel safe in their community.

Action 2 News talked with WPPA Executive Director Jim Palmer about results of the statewide poll, how it compares to previous polls -- before George Floyd’s death and, in Wisconsin, the shooting of Jacob Blake -- and how law enforcement agencies and lawmakers can apply what’s learned from the survey.

CLICK HERE to read a summary of the 87-page survey results. The poll was conducted by the St. Norbert College Strategic Research Institute.

