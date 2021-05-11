Health officials: Parents should talk to their kids about getting the vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is likely just a few days away from starting to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 12 to 15.

With the Food and Drug Administration authorizing its emergency use, health officials are still waiting for the go-ahead from the CDC, which is expected to happen Wednesday.

Once it is cleared by the CDC, the state will make a determination as well. In an email to Action 2 News Tuesday, DHS officials say they will ‘expand eligibility to include adolescents ages 12-15 based on those federal recommendations and clinical guidance.’

Local health care professionals are preparing to administer the vaccine to the new age group by Friday or early next week.

UW Health’s Dr. James Conway said it’s been a year of adjustment for kids, missing out on a lot of activities, but he said the way to get back to normal is with vaccines.

“If you ask them the question, ;Do you want to go back to being with your friends and playing and doing all the things that you used to do?’ and the answer is ‘yes’, then the way to do that isn’t by always wearing masks and always being in these careful bubbles, it’s getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Conway.

Prevea Health’s President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai said now is the time to talk to your kids about the vaccine.

“I really hope that if you’re 12 to 15 years old, you’re watching this and you understand how important it is for you to get vaccinated. That you’re also having that conversation with your parents,” said Dr. Rai. “I think it’s a great age to start educating about taking care of your own health and what it means to take care of your community. It’s a great time to teach that and to use the vaccine as a lesson.”

Both Bellin Health Health and Prevea Health say there is ample supply of the Pfizer vaccine to accommodate the new eligibility group and they are working on outreach effort with local school districts.

In an email, Bellin Health said ‘We hope to drive adolescents to our existing clinics, but we will also be looking for opportunities to bring the vaccine to this younger age group. For example, we already have dedicated adolescent clinic hours in Marinette beginning on May 25.’

Prevea Health is already in talks with a few districts.

“We’re actively working with three school districts in scheduling next week and the following weeks to be on site with that,” said Dr. Rai.

The Green Bay Area Public School District released a statement saying, ‘Because minors need to have a guardian present in order to receive the vaccine, the District will not be offering vaccines clinics, as we are not allowing any non-essential visitors on campus this school year. We will, as we did when the 16 and over were able to be vaccinated, we will promote the vaccine, as this eliminates the need for students to quarantine when they have a close contact.’

The Howard Suamico School District said they’d let Action 2 News know if they plan anything, but as of right now nothing is set up. The Unified School District of De Pere and the Ashwaubenon School District have not returned messages as of Tuesday night.

Dr. Rai said they will have the vaccine at all vaccination sites and in clinics so that children going in for wellness checks or sports physicals can be immunized during the same appointment.

“I think our children understand the need to be safe. They also understand the need for the community to be safe and to move forward, maybe sometimes more than we do,” said Dr. Rai.

