Health care systems team up for COVID-19 vaccination campaign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Health care systems are teaming up to promote the COVID-19 vaccination.

It’s called “Unity, Community, Immunity” and it encourages people to get vaccinated.

Bellin Health, Prevea Health and the Oneida Nation are joining forces for public service announcements on TV, digital, social media, billboards and newspapers.

“We need a united front to fight COVID-19. If we all commit to getting shots in arms, we can get back to doing the things we all enjoy,” said Bellin Health President and CEO Chris Woleske. “It doesn’t matter where someone chooses to get vaccinated, just that they do — and now is the time to make that happen.”

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai says the campaign will tackle misinformation.

“The science behind the effectiveness of these vaccines is real and we should trust it,” Rai said. “Please, get vaccinated for COVID-19 – not only for yourself and loved ones but for your fellow community members so that we may all return to normal as soon as possible. This is our one great shot at putting this pandemic behind us, but we can only accomplish that if we think and work together as a community.”

Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill encourages tribal members to help protect the community.

“With A Good Mind, A Good Heart and A Strong Fire, I urge our community to get vaccinated against Covid-19,” says Hill. “Please get vaccinated for yourself, your family and community but most importantly for the future seven generations. Yaw^ko”

Looking for an appointment near you? CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team guide to scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination.

