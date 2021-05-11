Advertisement

Dognapped dog back with owner after TV reporter spots suspect

By WHDH staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) – A German shorthaired pointer named Titus is back home after a television reporter spotted the stolen dog, walking with the suspect.

Julianna Mazza told her photographer to start rolling when she saw the man accused of taking Titus.

After asking a few questions, Kyle Gariepy admitted to taking the dog.

“He was just barking in the car and I walked past the car and I thought it was supposed to be a dog I was dog walking,” Gariepy said. “It wasn’t a kidnapping it was just a simple mistake.”

Police said the suspect never called them or the owner, whose phone number was on a dog tag.

“You didn’t think to call the number on the tag?” Mazza asked.

“I did, but I tried using one phone and the phone was broken and um ... I just ...” Gariepy’s voice trailed off.

That’s when Mazza called Cambridge police.

“Hey dispatcher, this is Juliana over at 7NEWS. I actually have the dog Titus and the man who said it was an accident that he took the dog with me right now.”

Minutes later, officers arrived, along with the dog’s owner, Greg Siesczkiewicz.

Titus and his dog dad were reunited.

“I’m just glad that the person came back and I’m just glad that you guys were there,” a teary-eyed Siesczkiewicz said.

Gariepy of Boston was taken into custody and charged with larceny and breaking and entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit a felony.

Copyright 2021 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Jacob Bartel legacy
Brother honors the memory of Oneida Casino complex shooting victim
Green Bay small business owner targeted in overpayment scam, shares story to warn others
File photo
4.7 million vaccine doses; COVID-19 virus cases hit 2-month low
Luxemburg-Casco School District
Luxemburg-Casco school board votes to reinstate mask-wearing, COVID-19 quarantine protocols during special meeting
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice

Latest News

Norman Lloyd poses before a 50th anniversary screening of the film "The Sound of Music" at the...
‘Saboteur,’ ‘St. Elsewhere’ star Norman Lloyd dies at 106
English Norman and her 12-year-old daughter, Jane Ellen Norman, pose for a photo outside...
Younger adolescents get ready to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine clinic offers a free beer with COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine clinic offers a free beer with COVID-19 vaccine
Wisconsin Wildlife Centers affected by new requirements
Wisconsin Wildlife Centers affected by new requirements
Green Bay Redevelopment Authority approves plan for city's Shipyard District
Green Bay Redevelopment Authority approves plan for city's Shipyard District