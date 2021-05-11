Advertisement

Day care owner gets 9 years in prison for child abuse

Nicole Brewer. Photo: Oconto County Jail
Nicole Brewer. Photo: Oconto County Jail(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who ran an unlicensed day care center in Oconto County will serve the next 9 years in prison for child abuse at Ryan’s Rascals in the Town of Chase.

Nicole Brewer, 37, pleaded no contest in February to two counts of neglecting a child with a consequence of great bodily harm, a charge of neglecting a child with a consequence of bodily harm, and neglecting a child with the consequence of emotional damage.

A criminal complaint says a 12-week-old boy in her care suffered a broken arm. Brewer told investigators she didn’t know how the arm was broken. She noticed it was swollen but didn’t point it out to the parents.

Investigators also learned a 15-month-old girl was diagnosed with a closed head injury. There was a boy with a gash over one eye that Brewer initially blamed on a dog, then said the boy hit his head on a coffee table.

Online court records show the judge barred Brewer from having contact with anyone under age 18 who isn’t a blood relative, required her to maintain absolute sobriety, and ordered her to get a psychological evaluation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Jacob Bartel legacy
Brother honors the memory of Oneida Casino complex shooting victim
Green Bay small business owner targeted in overpayment scam, shares story to warn others
File photo
4.7 million vaccine doses; COVID-19 virus cases hit 2-month low
Luxemburg-Casco School District
Luxemburg-Casco school board votes to reinstate mask-wearing, COVID-19 quarantine protocols during special meeting
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice

Latest News

Children in a classroom with COVID-19 protocols
Talk to kids about getting the COVID-19 vaccine
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on call to send help to border
Wisconsin Assembly approves raising voucher school income limit
Milwaukee Brewers' American Family Field
Brewers, Bucks both raising fan capapcity to 50%