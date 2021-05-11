Day care owner gets 9 years in prison for child abuse

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who ran an unlicensed day care center in Oconto County will serve the next 9 years in prison for child abuse at Ryan’s Rascals in the Town of Chase.

Nicole Brewer, 37, pleaded no contest in February to two counts of neglecting a child with a consequence of great bodily harm, a charge of neglecting a child with a consequence of bodily harm, and neglecting a child with the consequence of emotional damage.

A criminal complaint says a 12-week-old boy in her care suffered a broken arm. Brewer told investigators she didn’t know how the arm was broken. She noticed it was swollen but didn’t point it out to the parents.

Investigators also learned a 15-month-old girl was diagnosed with a closed head injury. There was a boy with a gash over one eye that Brewer initially blamed on a dog, then said the boy hit his head on a coffee table.

Online court records show the judge barred Brewer from having contact with anyone under age 18 who isn’t a blood relative, required her to maintain absolute sobriety, and ordered her to get a psychological evaluation.

