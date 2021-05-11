Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be free, official says

Department of Health and Human Services Chief Science Officer for COVID Response David Kessler...
Department of Health and Human Services Chief Science Officer for COVID Response David Kessler speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine will be free if needed, a White House COVID-19 response team official said Tuesday.

David Kessler, the chief science officer, made that statement in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Vaccine manufacturers have previously said that their vaccines may need booster doses within about a year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay small business owner targeted in overpayment scam, shares story to warn others
35-year-old Jacob Bartel legacy
Brother honors the memory of Oneida Casino complex shooting victim
File photo
4.7 million vaccine doses; COVID-19 virus cases hit 2-month low
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Luxemburg-Casco School District
Luxemburg-Casco school board votes to reinstate mask-wearing, COVID-19 quarantine protocols during special meeting

Latest News

The nation’s vaccination rate has dramatically slowed in recent weeks.
Biden announces Uber, Lyft rides amid July 4 vaccine push
A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
US job openings soar to highest level on record
In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
McConnell leads GOP in attack on Democrats’ voting rights bill
Israel Defense Forces said it's targeting militants; Palestinians said 10 children were among...
Israel release video of missile strike