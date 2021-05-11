COVID-19 hospitalization, death rates rise in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – As Wisconsin reports fewer new cases of the COVID-19 virus, hospitalizations and deaths for those infected with the virus carry more weight. Tuesday, the state saw small increases in the percentages of cases that result in hospitalization or death.

First, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) confirmed 517 new coronavirus cases in 58 counties. They were 17% of the day’s 3,013 test results from people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time. The rolling, 7-day average fell sharply from 532 to 503 cases per day. The latest 7-day average for the positivity rate including all tests is down to 3.1%. A total 603,820 cases have been confirmed since February 5, 2020.

The state added 13 more deaths in 8 counties to COVID-19′s death toll, bringing it to 6,917. Deaths were reported in Dane, Manitowoc, Milwaukee (3), Polk, Rock (2), Washburn, Washington and Waukesha (3) counties. The 7-day average rose from 9 to 10 deaths per day, even though no deaths were added to the count on Saturday or Sunday. The death rate rose from 1.14% to 1.15%. It was also at 1.15% on Saturday before falling back to 1.14%; it had fallen as low as 1.13% in late April.

The DHS also reported 70 more hospitalizations between Monday and Tuesday mornings -- more than the past two days combined. The percentage of hospitalizations rose from 4.9% to 5.0% of all known coronavirus cases, even though the 7-day average fell to 53 patients admitted per day. We’ll report updates on the current number of patients in hospitals from the Wisconsin Hospital Association later Tuesday afternoon.

State health officials report 44.5% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is almost 2.6 million people (2,591,069). The state says 37.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, or almost 2.2 million people (2,192,002).

We’re used to seeing smaller numbers on Mondays due to a weekend sag, but the 4,723 new vaccinations is the smallest increase reported on a Tuesday since at least February 23, which is as far back as our tracking goes for that metric. The situation for completed vaccinations is similar: The 12,052 completed vaccinations is the smallest increase reported on a Tuesday since February 10, when vaccinations were still restricted by age or occupation.

Tuesday marks the 150th day since vaccinations started in Wisconsin. As of Tuesday, the federal government has allocated 4,872,575 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to our state, and vaccinators administered 4,724,130 of them. In the long game, that averages to almost 31,500 doses (31,494) a day. Our 7-day average isn’t too far below that, at 30,544 shots per day over the past week, according to our calculations, but state numbers show a sharp decline since peaking the week of April 4, when the 7-day average was over 62,000 shots per day.

Children under 16 account for about 20% of the state’s population and aren’t eligible for a vaccine yet. Late Monday afternoon, the FDA approved the use of Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 (see related story), but local health departments are waiting for guidance from the state Department of Health Services before they can begin vaccinating this age group.

New vaccinations continue to lag among all age groups that can receive the vaccine. The percentages of most age groups completing their vaccination regimen were 0.3 percentage points more than Monday, but the percentages receiving a dose grew by only 0.1 point, with the exception of the 45-54 age group which increased by 0.2.

Vaccinations by age group:

16-17: 28.3% received a dose/17.1% completed

18-24: 34.5% received a dose/25.3% completed

25-34: 40.8% received a dose/32.2% completed

35-44: 48.8% received a dose/39.6% completed

45-54: 51.4% received a dose/41.8% completed

55-64: 62.3% received a dose/52.0% completed

65+: 81.6% received a dose/76.8% completed

Vaccinations by gender:

Female: 47.8% received a dose/41.3% completed

Male: 40.4% received a dose/33.5% completed

Vaccination totals in WBAY’s viewing area are listed in a table below.

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,489,175 people were tested in Wisconsin at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

603,820 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

29,901 were hospitalized (5.0%)

6,917 died (1.15%)

588,881 are considered recovered (97.6%)

7,756 are active cases (1.3%)

TUESDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 115,801 (43.8%) 103,620 (39.2%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 19,950 (39.8%) 17,149 (34.2%) Dodge (87,839) 31,319 (35.7%) 26,690 (30.4%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,694 (60.3%) 15,141 (54.7%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 39,428 (38.1%) 33,607 (32.5%) Forest (9,004) 3,478 (38.6%) 3,142 (34.9%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,712 (39.9%) 1,563 (36.4%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,367 (39.0%) 6,502 (34.4%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,633 (37.4%) 7,000 (34.3%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 33,487 (42.4%) 29,775 (37.7%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 15,087 (37.4%) 13,261 (32.9%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,043 (44.8%) 1,835 (40.3%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,324 (37.8%) 12,964 (34.2%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 80,944 (43.1%) 68,273 (36.3%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 13,348 (32.6%) 11,744 (28.7%) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 49,360 (42.8%) 43,097 (37.4%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 19,057 (37.4%) 16,535 (32.4%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,648 (31.3%) 6,810 (27.9%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 71,622 (41.7%) 61,074 (35.5%) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 204,738 (43.2%) 183,324 (38.7%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 221,979 (40.4%) 189,922 (34.6%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,591,069 (44.5%) 2,192,002 (37.6%)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

CLICK HERE to track vaccine data in Wisconsin

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports there were 322 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals Monday, with 96 in ICU. There have been fewer than 100 COVID-19 patients in ICU for eight of the last 10 days.

Fox Valley hospitals were treating 13 patients, which is one more than Sunday. There were no patients in ICU in the region’s 13 hospitals; there was only 1 in ICU on Sunday.

Hospitals in the Northeast region had 28 COVID-19 patients, with 11 in ICU. According to the WHA, that’s 3 more in ICU since Sunday but just one more patient in hospitals overall.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 293 intensive care beds (21.6% of the state’s ICU beds) and 2,193 of all beds (21.0%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- are available in the state’s 136 hospitals.

Fox Valley hospitals had 20 available ICU beds (19.2%) and a total of 107 open beds (12.5%) among them. In addition, the WHA reported there is just 1 Intermediate Care bed available out of a total of 29 across the region’s hospitals.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 38 ICU beds (18.6%) and 245 beds of all types (25.6%) available.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. While we use terms like “available” or “open,” a hospital bed can only be occupied if there’s enough staffing to care for the patient, including doctors, nurses and food services.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,738 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Ashland – 1,263 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,803 cases (+2) (82 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,144 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,592 cases (+38) (244 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,360 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,377 cases (+5) (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,788 cases (+11) (50 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,375 cases (+4) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,256 cases (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,432 cases (+5) (58 deaths)

Crawford – 1,721 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Dane – 44,622 (+10) (305 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 11,862 cases (+7) (164 deaths)

Door – 2,605 cases (22 deaths)

Douglas – 4,049 cases (+5) (36 deaths)

Dunn – 4,652 cases (+2) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,520 cases (+5) (107 deaths)

Florence - 446 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,410 cases (+23) (111 deaths)

Forest - 960 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,908 cases (+3) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,500 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,573 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,028 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Iron - 578 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,630 cases (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,386 cases (+15) (109 deaths)

Juneau - 3,174 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,651 cases (+25) (308 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,347 cases (+3) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,770 cases (+24) (86 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,563 cases (+3) (8 deaths)

Langlade - 2,000 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,062 cases (+2) (64 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,556 cases (+7) (70 deaths) (+1)

Marathon – 14,660 cases (+6) (188 deaths)

Marinette - 4,160 cases (+18) (66 deaths)

Marquette – 1,374 cases (23 deaths)

Menominee – 804 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 105,909 (+61) (1,307 deaths) (+3)

Monroe – 4,541 cases (+5) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,458 case (+8) (55 deaths)

Oneida - 3,631 case (71 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,620 cases (+7) (206 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,174 cases (+9) (87 deaths)

Pepin – 855 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,978 cases (+6) (37 deaths)

Polk – 4,501 cases (+10) (49 deaths) (+1)

Portage – 6,759 cases (+10) (68 deaths)

Price – 1,230 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,760 cases (+26) (347 deaths)

Richland - 1,303 cases (15 deaths)

Rock – 16,032 cases (+21) (172 deaths) (+2)

Rusk - 1,314 cases (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,825 cases (+2) (48 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,688 cases (+2) (25 deaths)

Shawano – 4,700 cases (+5) (72 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,740 cases (+1) (142 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,869 cases (+28) (53 deaths)

Taylor - 1,870 cases (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,538 cases (42 deaths)

Vernon – 1,921 cases (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,251 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,470 cases (+13) (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,462 cases (+1) (20 deaths) (+1)

Washington – 14,692 cases (+15) (154 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 43,749 cases (+16) (529 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 4,894 cases (+1) (120 deaths)

Waushara – 2,161 cases (+1) (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,163 cases (+19) (197 deaths)

Wood – 7,063 cases (+5) (80 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 319 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 631 cases (+5) (36 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,057 cases (+4) (28 deaths)

Delta – 3,286 cases (+7) (72 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson - 2,375 cases (+3) (59 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,018 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,484 cases (+6) (32 deaths)

Iron – 963 cases (+2) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 142 cases (1 death)

Luce – 192 cases (+4) (1 death)

Mackinac - 415 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,202 cases (+10) (57 deaths)

Menominee - 1,766 cases (+4) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 401 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 323 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

