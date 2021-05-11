Appleton Area School Board will seek more input on re-naming school

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Plans to rename Lincoln Elementary School in Appleton, after longtime educator and former principal Ron Dunlap continue to be a possibility.

On Monday night the school board voted 5-2 to seek additional public feedback.

Should the name Lincoln Elementary change in Appleton, in honor of Dunlap, he would become the first African American administrator in the district and possibly the state to have a school named in his honor.

Just recently, the school board changed its policy on naming schools, setting the stage for this type of scenario.

“Renaming Lincoln school Ron Dunlap Elementary school, home of the Lincoln Lions would be honoring his efforts and celebrate his message for our community and our children for the future,” said board member Barry O’Connor.

Board Member Gary Jahnke disagreed, saying “I believe whole heartedly that Ron Dunlap is worthy of having a place or thing in the AASD named in his honor. I enthusiastically support that happening, but what I can’t support is the renaming of Lincoln school.”

Dunlap passed away in October of 2019, at the age of 72, where he led with a motto emphasizing the value, of dignity and respect.

The process now, will focus on gaining more public feedback, even thou a previous survey on the issue, generated more than 580 responses.

“If one or the other might inspire us to move towards greater academic learning, social interactions, emotional confidence, that’s the name I would go with,” said Board Member Jim Bowman.

More details about how the new survey will be conducted, still have to be released.

A vote on this is likely to take place in the next month or so.

