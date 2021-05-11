3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Smartphones of the future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In 1987, Gordon Gekko, played by actor Michael Douglas, walked on a sandy beach, carrying a brick-sized battery in one hand and a telephone receiver in the other. It was the first movie to show a cordless mobile telephone, and the concept of staying in touch with the office even you’re at the beach entered the mainstream consciousness.

The cell phone has come a long way since the first demonstration by Motorola in 1973. Today’s smartphones are smarter than early desktop computers, and think of all the things you can do with them and all of the features already built in!

Brad Spakowitz (an avid Star Trek fan) shows you where smartphones are going in the future. Check out these future features in 3 Brilliant Minutes.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.