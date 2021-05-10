Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmakers to take first police reform votes since George Floyd death

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin lawmakers are poised to take their first floor votes on police reform measures since George Floyd died last year. The state Senate is set to vote Tuesday on five bipartisan bills.

One bill up Tuesday would require Milwaukee and Madison’s police and fire commissions to add union representatives. Another would require police to post their use-of-force policies online.

In a third, the state Justice Department would have to collect data on use-of-force incidents and publish an annual report. 

More divisive proposals, such as a ban on the use of chokeholds, remain in the works.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay small business owner targeted in overpayment scam, shares story to warn others
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting
GBPD Squad and another vehicle collide at downtown intersection
Green Bay squad car, oncoming vehicle collide overnight; officer injured
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert

Latest News

Judge declines to put redistricting ruling on hold
CDC: An increasing number of Americans are missing their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
FdL County Public Health Officer: Politics may play a role in vaccination rates
Courtesy: State Senator Steve Nass (R-Whitewater)
Republicans want to speed up job-search requirement for unemployment benefits
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Republicans scrap Evers’ priorities, start writing new budget