STILL COOL, WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS

It’s a frosty morning across northern Wisconsin. Overnight fair skies allowed lows to fall back into the 20s. Meanwhile, farther south, it’s not as cold with cloudy skies. A few spotty showers will be possible south of Highway 10.

The day ahead looks partly sunny. The energy from the May sunshine, combined with colder, unstable air aloft in the atmosphere, will create another round of instability or “popcorn” showers. The rain this afternoon will be spotty and light, then fade away as we approach sunset.

High temperatures will be back in the cool 50s, with some 40s by the Bay and the lakeshore. Tonight, temperatures will tumble into the 30s, with more 20s in the Northwoods. Another round of widespread frost is likely. If you’ve been covering up cold-sensitive plants the past several nights, you should continue to do that again tonight.

Mild May weather will finally return to Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be back in the seasonable 60s during the second half of the week and into the upcoming weekend. It looks like some rain will be possible Saturday night and into Sunday, but those showers will be more likely SOUTH of Green Bay, with drier weather closer to the Upper Michigan border.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: NW/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Partly sunny. Spotty showers. Continued cool. HIGH: 54

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Protect cold-sensitive plants. LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Frosty early. Morning sunshine. Afternoon clouds. A stray shower late? HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Frosty early. Otherwise, sunny. Milder in the afternoon. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy with a chance of rain at NIGHT. HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers SOUTH. HIGH: 66

