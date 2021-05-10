Silver Alert issued for missing Green Bay man

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Your help is needed in finding a missing Green Bay man after a Silver Alert was issued late Monday afternoon. A Silver Alert is issued for a person who is believed to have dementia or a similar cognitive impairment.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, 61-year-old James Wunder never arrived at work Monday, and has also not returned to a group home.

Officials say Wunder typically leaves for work and boards a Green Bay metro Bus at about 6:57 a.m., and then typically returns to a group home on a city bus between 1:00 - 1:30 p.m.

Authorities say Wunderlund has been found previously in wooded areas after making a “camp”.

He was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on Edgewood Drive in Green Bay.

Wunder, who is believed to be traveling on foot, is described as 5′7 and weighs 140 pounds.

His hair and beard are short and white, has blue eyes, and he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black Northface bubble type of jacket.

If you know where he may be, you’re asked to contact Green bay Police at 920-448-3200.

