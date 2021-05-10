SCATTERED PM SHOWERS... MORE FROST AT NIGHT

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through this afternoon. In general, clouds will increase with time and like yesterday, scattered showers will develop. The rain this afternoon will be spotty and light, then fade away with the setting sun. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Tonight, temperatures will tumble into the 30s, with more 20s in the Northwoods. Another round of widespread frost is likely. If you’ve been covering up cold-sensitive plants the past several nights, you should continue to do that again tonight. We’ll likely see one more frosty morning this week on Wednesday, but that may be the last one this season.

Mild May weather will finally return to Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be back in the seasonable 60s during the second half of the week and into the upcoming weekend. It looks like some spotty rain could develop Friday afternoon. More widespread showers could develop Saturday night and into Sunday, but those showers will be more likely SOUTH of Green Bay. Highs should continue to run in the upper half of the 60s through the weekend and into next week.

WINDS & WAVES:

THIS AFTERNOON: E 10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: NW/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Spotty showers. Continued cool. HIGH: 54

TONIGHT: Clearing skies with widespread frost. Protect cold-sensitive plants. LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine followed by afternoon clouds. A stray shower late? HIGH: 57 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Frosty early. Otherwise, mostly sunny. Milder in the afternoon. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with seasonable temps. HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray late-day showers? HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy with a chance of rain LATE or at NIGHT. HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of AM showers... mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

