Prevea Health expands COVID-19 vaccinations to health care centers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Prevea Health is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine at several health care centers in Northeast Wisconsin.

The health care system hopes the convenience will increase vaccination numbers.

“Wisconsin is doing an outstanding job with COVID-19 vaccine distribution,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health. “As a trusted health care provider in this community, we want to take the vaccination efforts to the next level by increasing access to the vaccine for all and making it even more convenient to become vaccinated.”

The vaccine will be available at these locations:

• Prevea Howard Health Center, 2793 Lineville Rd., Howard

• Prevea Allouez Health Center, 1821 S. Webster Ave., Allouez

• Prevea St. Mary’s Health Center, 1860 Shawano Ave., Green Bay

• Prevea Shawano Avenue Health Center, 1727 Shawano Ave., Green Bay

• Prevea Ashwaubenon Health Center, 2502 S. Ashland Ave., Ashwaubenon

• Prevea East Mason Health Center, 3021 Voyager Dr., Green Bay

• Prevea West De Pere Health Center, 1986 Eisenhower Rd., De Pere

• Prevea East De Pere Health Center, 3860 Monroe Rd., De Pere

• Prevea Pulaski Health Center, 940 S. St. Augustine St., Pulaski

• Prevea Seymour Health Center, 958 Foote St., Seymour

• Prevea Luxemburg Health Center, 101 School Creek Trail, Luxemburg

Patients who have scheduled visits at one of the health care centers do not have to make a separate appointment for the vaccine.

Prevea will continue to hold its vaccination clinic at UW-Green Bay.

All Wisconsin residents age 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine.

ONLINE SCHEDULING: https://www.myprevea.com/MyPrevea/Authentication/Login?

PHONE SCHEDULING: 1 (833) 344-4373

As of May 10, Brown County had 102,860 completed vaccinations. That’s 38.9 percent of the eligible population.

Weekly vaccine numbers in the county have steadily declined since the week of April 4 when the county recorded a peak 20,380 vaccinations.

CLICK HERE to track vaccine data in Wisconsin.

