Man charged in shooting of teen outside Green Bay gas station

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old man has been charged in a shooting that seriously injured a 16-year-old on Green Bay’s west side.

Stephon K. Young is charged with First Degree Reckless Injury in the May 4 shooting outside the BP at 612 S Military.

A criminal complaint alleges Young fired a handgun at a car that was pulling out of the gas station at about 7:23 p.m.

There were four people in the suspect car. They took off from the scene.

The victim’s vehicle drove to St. Vincent Hospital.

That evening, police located the suspect vehicle in Ashwaubenon. Two men were taken in for questioning.

One of those men had called police several times and claimed he was the shooter. Officers attempted to interview him, but he was unable to provide details. Detectives looked at surveillance video from the gas station and determined the gentleman was not the shooter.

The other man agreed to cooperate. He told police that people in the victim’s vehicle had threatened to “shoot them up.” He said his “home boy” shot them to “move them around.”

The man initially pointed the finger at the confessor, but changed his story when police showed him surveillance video. The man admitted he was not telling the truth and identified Stephon Young as the shooter.

Young fled to Chicago. On May 7, he was arrested while going to a court appearance in a separate case.

The 16-year-old victim was shot in the neck. He remains in critical care at a hospital.

Green Bay Police are working with authorities in Chicago to extradite Young back to Brown County.

