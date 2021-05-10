Luxemburg-Casco to hold special board meeting on lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - The Luxemburg-Casco School District is holding a special school board meeting Monday to discuss the lifting of COVID-19 protocols.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. It will be held at the high school auditorium and via Zoom video conferencing. CLICK HERE for information on how to attend the meeting.

The meeting agenda says the board will consider “Modifying/Clarifying” the decision from May 5. The board voted 4-3 to lift restrictions and make wearing a face mask optional.

Supporters say students should have freedom of choice when it comes to wearing masks. Others are concerned about the spread of COVID-19 among younger students who cannot yet get vaccinated.

As of May 7, the district had 15 active cases of COVID-19 among students. That’s about 0.77 percent of the population. CLICK HERE to view the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Kewaunee County Public Health Officer Cindy Kinnard has spoken out against the vote.

“The Luxemburg-Casco School District has done a great job of remaining open throughout the 2020-2021 school year. The decision to return to pre- COVID-19 restrictions made by the Luxemburg-Casco School Board on a 4 to 3 vote was an unfortunate decision,” Kinnard said in a statement to Action 2 News. “Our agency continues to encourage COVID-19 protocol including masking, social distancing, and remaining home when ill. Our agency will continue to follow all protocols for isolation and quarantine of positive cases and their close contacts per CDC and DHS guidelines.”

