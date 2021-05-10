Advertisement

Luxemburg-Casco to hold special board meeting on lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

Luxemburg-Casco School District
Luxemburg-Casco School District(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - The Luxemburg-Casco School District is holding a special school board meeting Monday to discuss the lifting of COVID-19 protocols.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. It will be held at the high school auditorium and via Zoom video conferencing. CLICK HERE for information on how to attend the meeting.

The meeting agenda says the board will consider “Modifying/Clarifying” the decision from May 5. The board voted 4-3 to lift restrictions and make wearing a face mask optional.

Supporters say students should have freedom of choice when it comes to wearing masks. Others are concerned about the spread of COVID-19 among younger students who cannot yet get vaccinated.

As of May 7, the district had 15 active cases of COVID-19 among students. That’s about 0.77 percent of the population. CLICK HERE to view the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Kewaunee County Public Health Officer Cindy Kinnard has spoken out against the vote.

“The Luxemburg-Casco School District has done a great job of remaining open throughout the 2020-2021 school year. The decision to return to pre- COVID-19 restrictions made by the Luxemburg-Casco School Board on a 4 to 3 vote was an unfortunate decision,” Kinnard said in a statement to Action 2 News. “Our agency continues to encourage COVID-19 protocol including masking, social distancing, and remaining home when ill. Our agency will continue to follow all protocols for isolation and quarantine of positive cases and their close contacts per CDC and DHS guidelines.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay small business owner targeted in overpayment scam, shares story to warn others
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Wisconsin on track to have fewest amount of COVID-19 vaccines administered in one week since January
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting

Latest News

Luxemburg-Casco School District
UPDATE: Luxemburg-Casco school board sets special meeting after backlash to COVID-19 protocol vote
NWTC engineering
NWTC hosting engineering open house
Teaching Beautiful Brilliant Black Girls
Fox Valley student shares her story in newly published book “Teaching Beautiful Brilliant Black Girls”
Sexual Assault Crisis Center - Fox Cities looking for volunteers.
Sexual violence prevention education program for teens coming to Fox Cities