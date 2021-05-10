Advertisement

Judge declines to put redistricting ruling on hold

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge has refused to put on hold his ruling last month that Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature illegally hired private, taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them in anticipation of legal challenges over redistricting.

Republicans wanted to put the ruling on hold while they pursue an appeal so the contracts they entered into with the attorneys would not be immediately voided.

Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke, in a ruling from the bench Tuesday, declined to stay his order.

Republicans were expected to appeal that to the state court of appeals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay small business owner targeted in overpayment scam, shares story to warn others
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting
GBPD Squad and another vehicle collide at downtown intersection
Green Bay squad car, oncoming vehicle collide overnight; officer injured
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert

Latest News

Wisconsin lawmakers to take first police reform votes since George Floyd death
CDC: An increasing number of Americans are missing their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
FdL County Public Health Officer: Politics may play a role in vaccination rates
Courtesy: State Senator Steve Nass (R-Whitewater)
Republicans want to speed up job-search requirement for unemployment benefits
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Republicans scrap Evers’ priorities, start writing new budget