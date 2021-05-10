Jim Gaffigan to perform at Resch Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An ward winning comedian, actor, and Emmy winning top touring performer is bringing his talent to Green Bay.

Jim Gaffigan has announced his 2021 The Fun Tour will include a stop at the Resch Center later this year.

The comedian recently released his eighth stand-up special, The Pale Tourist, which was nominated for a Grammy. The special is available on Amazon, and he can also be streamed on Pandora.

Gaffigan will be performing on Saturday, November 13 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Gaffigan’s show go on sale at 12 p.m. Friday, May 14 for the general public, however pre-sale begins Tuesday, May 11 at 10 a.m.

You can CLICK HERE to buy a ticket, call 800-895-0071, or visit the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center.

