Jim Gaffigan to perform at Resch Center

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will be performing in Green Bay later this year.
Comedian Jim Gaffigan will be performing in Green Bay later this year.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An ward winning comedian, actor, and Emmy winning top touring performer is bringing his talent to Green Bay.

Jim Gaffigan has announced his 2021 The Fun Tour will include a stop at the Resch Center later this year.

The comedian recently released his eighth stand-up special, The Pale Tourist, which was nominated for a Grammy. The special is available on Amazon, and he can also be streamed on Pandora.

Gaffigan will be performing on Saturday, November 13 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Gaffigan’s show go on sale at 12 p.m. Friday, May 14 for the general public, however pre-sale begins Tuesday, May 11 at 10 a.m.

You can CLICK HERE to buy a ticket, call 800-895-0071, or visit the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center.

