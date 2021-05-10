INTERVIEW: Bringing an asteroid’s treasures to Earth

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - NASA is more than halfway through an eight-year mission to study an asteroid -- by bringing part of the asteroid to Earth for further study.

OSIRIS-REx took off in 2018 to rendezvous with an asteroid named Bennu. The mission was to deliver a capsule to the asteroid to collect samples, send that capsule back to the spacecraft, and bring the capsule back to Earth.

It’s on the way. Monday afternoon, OSIRIS-REx fired its rockets to return home. If the rest of the mission goes as well, the capsule should parachute down in Utah in September, 2023.

Chris Roth talked to Jessica Barnes, an assistant professor at the University of Arizona’s Lunar & Planetary Lab about the complexity of the mission and what scientists hope to learn from a space rock.

Brad Spakowitz talked about the OSIRIS-REx mission on Action 2 News at 4:30 when it made the successful landing.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.