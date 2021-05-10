Advertisement

Green Bay Packers holding job fair for gameday employees

Lambeau Field
Lambeau Field(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are holding a job fair for gameday employees.

On-site interviews will be held Wednesday, May 12, from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Applicants should report to the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east side of Lambeau Field.

Employees are needed for guest services and security at home games and events. Applicants must be at least 16.

“Qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, trouble-shooting skills, ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and ability to stand throughout the entire shift,” reads a statement from the Packers.

Employees will be needed at all home games, Family Night, potential playoff games and other events.

Applicants must wear a mask. The interviews will be set up to allow for social distancing.

Those who cannot attend in person should apply online at https://www.packers.com/lambeau-field/employment

