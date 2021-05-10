Advertisement

De Pere creates a buzz with No Mow May

By Kristyn Allen
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere is taking part in No Mow May to help bees.

Residents are placing signs in yards to let people know why they’re not mowing the lawn this month. Long grass provides a food source for bees.

City Administrator Larry Delo cites the importance of providing a space for bees to thrive in a natural habitat. The bee population has been impacted by property development.

“We’ve had a number of urban orchards in the community, we’ve worked with master gardeners to do the area down by the river walk, which is all native plants for pollinators, and you’ll see a lot of signage there. The art alley that we did on the west side, of course, has large bees,” says Delo

No Mow May signs are free. Residents can pick them up at De Pere Municipal Center, 335 S Broadway.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay small business owner targeted in overpayment scam, shares story to warn others
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Wisconsin on track to have fewest amount of COVID-19 vaccines administered in one week since January
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting

Latest News

Luxemburg-Casco School District
Luxemburg-Casco to hold special board meeting on lifting of COVID-19 restrictions
May 10 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty showers
Highlights immigrant stories who helped shape Neenah's community
New exhibit at Neenah Historical Society highlights local immigrant stories
Long-term care facilities evaluating visitation policies
Long-term care facilities evaluating visitation policies