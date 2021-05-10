De Pere creates a buzz with No Mow May

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere is taking part in No Mow May to help bees.

Residents are placing signs in yards to let people know why they’re not mowing the lawn this month. Long grass provides a food source for bees.

City Administrator Larry Delo cites the importance of providing a space for bees to thrive in a natural habitat. The bee population has been impacted by property development.

“We’ve had a number of urban orchards in the community, we’ve worked with master gardeners to do the area down by the river walk, which is all native plants for pollinators, and you’ll see a lot of signage there. The art alley that we did on the west side, of course, has large bees,” says Delo

No Mow May signs are free. Residents can pick them up at De Pere Municipal Center, 335 S Broadway.

