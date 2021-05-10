Advertisement

Combustibles near space heater suspected in Manitowoc duplex fire

Firefighter helmet and coat
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross is helping a family of seven after a fire damaged a Manitowoc duplex early Monday morning.

The fire department was alert to the fire on the 3300-block of Mero St. at 4:11 A.M. A caller reported flames coming from a window and her husband was alerting the people who lived in the other half of the duplex.

Firefighters say everyone got out of the house. One person was taken to a hospital to be treated for burns they suffered trying to put out the fire.

The fire department is investigating the exact cause but thinks combustibles were too close to a portable space heater. Manitowoc Fire & Rescue is reminding people not to leave space heaters unattended, including when sleeping, and they should never be used close to bedding, curtains, furniture, clothing or towels.

Investigators don’t have an estimate on how much damage the fire caused. The Red Cross says it’s helping a family of 2 adults and 5 children with temporarily lodging, food and other basic necessities.

