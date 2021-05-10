Chickens die in Greenville shed fire

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Some chickens died in a fire in Greenville Sunday night.

At 7:36 p.m., the Greenville Fire Department was called to W7554 Spring Road. They found a 120x40′ machine shed on fire.

The shed was close to a two-story barn, and winds from the east fanned the flames to the larger structure.

Greenville called in mutual aid to help fight the fire.

Some chickens died. The shed and its contents were destroyed.

“Thankfully however a much larger loss was averted thanks to the amazing team work exhibited by of all the area fire departments and partners responding last night,” reads a post on the Greenville Fire Department and First Responders Facebook page.

Firefighters called in an excavator to pull apart the shed. The crews were then able to put out the smoldering hay bales.

Last night at 7:36pm, Greenville Fire Department was notified of a barn fire at W7554 Spring Road. The first arriving... Posted by Greenville Fire Department and First Responders on Monday, May 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.