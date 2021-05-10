Brother honors the memory of Oneida Casino complex shooting victim

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time, we heard from the family of one of the men killed in the Oneida Casino complex shooting. 35-year-old Jacob Bartel, who worked at the Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar in the Radisson Hotel, died when a former restaurant manager opened fire on May 1st. Ian Simpson was also killed and Dan Mulligan was seriously hurt, both were also restaurant employees. As we’ve reported, police killed the gunman near the parking garage.

Jacob Bartel was a son, an older brother, an uncle, and a friend. His younger brother, Kevin Bartel, remembers Jacob as the most caring and kindest person, who always had a smile on his face, and loved spending time with his nephews.

”He was always smiling, and always trying to help people, no matter what,” said Kevin. “If anything was ever wrong, or if you were like going through a stressful time period, he would always just try to cheer you up and say something like ‘well, it can’t get any worse, it can only go up from here.’”

Kevin said it wasn’t until Jacob’s funeral on Saturday, when they laid him to rest, that the family saw how many other people in the community felt the same way.

”Just shows that he was selfless and very likable. I don’t think he had a mean bone in his body,” Kevin explained.

Kevin said the healing ceremony held by the Oneida Tribe last week was very helpful, as he and his family try to process what happened.

Jacob was a waiter at the Radisson for 14 years and Kevin said he loved his job very much and touched the lives of many before he was killed.

”Everyone from the Radisson that was there said that he was literally the nicest person they ever met and would do anything to help them,” said Kevin.

Kevin said that Jacob wanted kids of his own, but loved being an uncle to Kevin’s two sons.

“He was really enjoying being an uncle, went through his apartment the other day too and found two kites, brand new in the package and I can only assume they were for Loki and Lucian,” said Kevin. “He always talked about wanting to have children one day, but that’s why I think he really took a shining to his nephews and just loved spending time with them.”

Kevin has helped start a GoFundMe page to support his family and to help pay for memorial service expenses. Click here if you’d like to help.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.