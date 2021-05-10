Advertisement

Adams says Rodgers’ future may affect his own decisions, but expresses optimism

The Packers WR is scheduled to be a free agent after the 2021 season
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams hands the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers after catching a...
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams hands the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The pass was Rodgers' 400th career touchdown pass. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers will hold rookie camp this weekend with two tryout players manning the quarterback position. No other QB on the roster is eligible for this camp, according to Rob Demovsky of Cover 2.

WR Davante Adams will be eligible for unrestricted free agency after this season. A monster payday, or a franchise tag, awaits.

But what if Aaron Rodgers and the Packers never reconcile? Would that affect the all-pro receiver’s decision about staying in Green Bay?

“Potentially,” Adams said on ‘The Herd.’ “Potentially. mean that is my guy. That’s the only guy that I’ve had other than that 2017 season when he got hurt. That’s the only guy that I have played with. We have built up a special connection over the years that has made it, you know, put us both in really good positions in our careers. So it would change a lot man; it doesn’t mean potentially I would be gone but I’d definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn’t here.”

But after acknowledging his symbiotic relationship with Rodgers, the record-setting receiver went on to express extreme optimism that this whole thing will get worked out.

“We have talked a little bit,” Adams said. “A lot is still being figured out on his end. So it’s tough for me to get into specifics and speak on it. I would love to. Can’t wait until I can just get on here and say he’s back and we are back to doing the thing that we’ve been doing. But for now he has to iron out a few things and you know hopefully I will be back on the show celebrating, and taking shots. I have been behind him 100 percent throughout the whole thing. Obviously I am praying everything works out and we can get him back and continue to go out and do things like you see on the screen because it is a lot of fun doing that.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay small business owner targeted in overpayment scam, shares story to warn others
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting
GBPD Squad and another vehicle collide at downtown intersection
Green Bay squad car, oncoming vehicle collide overnight; officer injured
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert

Latest News

Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers holding job fair for gameday employees
Operation Football: Fond Du Lac beats Kimberly 71-47 in spring finale
Operation Football: Fond Du Lac beats Kimberly 71-47 in spring finale
operation football
Operation Football: Fond du Lac beats Kimberly 71-47 in spring finale
Packers make slight changes to offseason schedule
Packers Adjust Minicamp, Offseason Dates