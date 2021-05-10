A FROST / FREEZE AGAIN TONIGHT

Any early evening showers dissipate and skies clear. Overnight temperatures will tumble into the 30s, with more 20s in the Northwoods. Another round of widespread frost is likely. If you’ve been covering up cold-sensitive plants the past several nights, you should continue to do that again tonight.

Tuesday will be much like recent days: Morning sun, then more clouds. A few pop-up showers will likely return in the afternoon. Chilly 50s are expected for daytime highs. Tuesday night will likely bring more scattered frost to parts of the area.

Mild May weather will finally return to Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be back in the seasonable 60s during the second half of the week and into the upcoming weekend. It looks like some spotty rain could develop Friday afternoon. More widespread showers could develop Saturday night and into Sunday, but those showers will be more likely SOUTH of Green Bay. Highs should continue to run in the upper half of the 60s through the weekend and into next week.

WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: NW bec NNE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: WNW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Clearing skies with widespread frost. Protect cold-sensitive plants. LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine followed by afternoon clouds. A stray shower late? HIGH: 57 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Frosty early. Otherwise, mostly sunny. Milder in the afternoon. A stray shower far north? HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with seasonable temps. HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray late-day showers? HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy with a chance of rain LATE or at NIGHT. HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of AM showers... mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

MONDAY: Showers, possible thunder. HIGH: 69

