3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Asteroids, Mars, Mercury and the Moon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz only has 180 seconds to cover 105 million miles of space.

In 3 Brilliant Minutes, he discusses the near-Earth asteroid Bennu, a new discovery about Mercury, Ingenuity mapping out future missions to Mars, and the full moon of May known as the Blood Moon.

It’s a lot to cover and Brad does it, well, brilliantly.

You can also CLICK HERE to watch our interview about that mission to Bennu as NASA’s spacecraft began the return trip home with a belly full of asteroid fragments.

