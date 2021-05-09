WIDESPREAD FROST EXPECTED TONIGHT

It’s going to be another chilly night across Northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures will likely dip below freezing NORTH of Green Bay. Around the Fox Cities towards the Lakeshore, as well as west of the Fox Cities... lows will be in the mid 30s and frost can be expected. Take steps to protect any cold sensitive plants you may have out.

There will be a few light rain showers lingering into the evening, but they’ll fade with the setting sun. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Monday will be similar to Sunday. We’ll begin the day dry, but by the afternoon spotty rain showers will develop. Highs should be in the middle 50s.

Temperatures will remain below average through the first half of the week. Tuesday will be mostly dry (although an isolated sprinkle cannot be ruled out), partly cloudy, and slightly milder with highs back into the upper half of the 50s. But, some areas could still dip to near or below freezing in the morning.

Temperatures should return to average for the latter half of the week. Lows will be in the lower/middle 30s Wednesday morning with highs getting back into the 60s. Wednesday morning may be the last with frost/freeze concerns until next fall. Temperatures should continue to moderate into the weekend with highs into the upper half of the 60s and lows in the 40s.

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: N/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Frost from the Fox Cities northward (including the Lakeshore). LOW: 33 (20s NORTH)

MONDAY: Sun and clouds with a spotty afternoon showers. More frost at night. HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Slightly milder and partly cloudy. Stray shower east? One more frosty night. HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Milder with mostly sunny skies. More clouds late. HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Early sunshine followed by increasing clouds. HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Spotty afternoon showers could develop. HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty, light rain showers possible. HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated PM showers. HIGH: 66

